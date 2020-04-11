Even with baseball on hold, Express fans still celebrate ‘Opening Day’

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — It’s uncertain when baseball will be back with the coronavirus pandemic putting a hold on the sports schedule.

This week was supposed to be the beginning of baseball for the Round Rock Express and several fans wanted to commemorate the moment at Dell Diamond.

These two Express fans celebrated what would’ve been the team’s home opener Thursday against the Wichita Wind Surge in a completely vacant parking lot — with some tailgating and proper social distancing, but no actual baseball.

The two fans, along with Round Rock Express Team President Chris Almendarez, also posed for a picture at the front gates of Dell Diamond with the statue of Nolan Ryan in the foreground.

Nicholas Waldschmidt wrote in a post on Facebook: “I guess we were the only ones to make opening day yesterday. Can’t wait for the second opening day.”

Major League Baseball is reportedly considering several options for starting the baseball season in potentially late May or June.

MLB is paying minor leaguers an allowance of $400 along with health benefits through May 31 or the minor league opening day, whichever comes first.