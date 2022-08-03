WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) — Evacuations are underway as multiple firefighter crews respond to an “active wildland” fire in Wimberley Wednesday evening.
The fire is in the River Mountain Ranch area between Bluff View and the Blanco River off FM 3237 (Old Kyle Road) and River Mountain Road. Roadways may be closed in nearby areas, including Bluff View, Wimberley Fire Rescue said on Facebook.
Law enforcement has started evacuating residents in River Mountain Ranch, Wimberley Fire Rescue wrote.
Wimberley Fire Rescue is asking residents to evacuate calmly and not block roads with their vehicles.
Several wildfires broke out in Central Texas Tuesday.
- Blue Bluff Fire: This fire flared back up Tuesday afternoon in Travis County. It’s near FM 973 and FM 969, according to the Austin Fire Department. The fire is estimated to have burned about 100 acres.
- Blanco County: This fire is taking place near the Hays County line. It’s at the corner of FM 165 and Los Colinas. The fire burned an estimated 800 acres, and as of Tuesday night, was 30% contained
- Big Sky Fire: This fire is in Gillespie County near Eckert and Lower Crabapple roads. According to a 12:41 a.m. Wednesday update from the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire is 1,400 acres and 25% contained.