Firefighters are respond to a wildfire in Wimberley Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo: Kevin Naderi)

WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) — Evacuations are underway as multiple firefighter crews respond to an “active wildland” fire in Wimberley Wednesday evening.

The fire is in the River Mountain Ranch area between Bluff View and the Blanco River off FM 3237 (Old Kyle Road) and River Mountain Road. Roadways may be closed in nearby areas, including Bluff View, Wimberley Fire Rescue said on Facebook.

Law enforcement has started evacuating residents in River Mountain Ranch, Wimberley Fire Rescue wrote.

Wimberley Fire Rescue is asking residents to evacuate calmly and not block roads with their vehicles.

Several wildfires broke out in Central Texas Tuesday.