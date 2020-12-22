Evacuations prompted, roads shut down after oil well leak in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Roads were closed and areas evacuated after a now-contained oil well leak in Fayette County near Kasmiersky and Shumacher Roads early Tuesday morning.

According to a release from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, around 3 a.m., a 911 call came in about the leak at a well site in the Ellinger area.

The Ellinger Fire Department and emergency management coordinator responded and helped with traffic control alongside the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The sheriff’s office said an emergency alert asking for evacuations was sent out to a one-square mile area around the site and three miles to the north. FM 955 was also closed to traffic between Highway 71 and Rusk Street in Fayetteville.

Traffic was rerouted, the sheriff’s office said.

Hays County Special Operations and a CAPCOG region response team helped while oil well representatives contained the leak. It was contained, and people were allowed to return to their homes just after 9:15 a.m., FCSO said.

Roadways were reopened later at about 11:30 a.m.