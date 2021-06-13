End of Watch ride honors fallen San Marcos police officer

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — San Marcos Police officers, family and friends came together for an “End of Watch” ride to remember the life of officer Justin Putnam.

Putnam was killed in an ambush-style shooting after he and two other officers responded to a domestic violence call April 18, 2020 at a San Marcos apartment complex.

Beyond the Call organized the event. Each year, the group travels across the country with trailers and a motorcycle escort, honoring men and women killed in the line of duty.

San Marcos is the 25th stop on the group’s journey, which will honor 338 fallen heroes and cover more than 22,000 miles.

A public memorial service for Putnam was held one year after the shooting at Five Mile Dam Park in San Marcos.