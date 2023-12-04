TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — KXAN is learning more about a deadly crash in southeastern Travis County Sunday afternoon that killed four people.

It was the worst crash a state emergency services employee said they’ve ever seen.

“I’ve responded to probably a couple of hundred crashes in my lifetime,” the employee said. “This was by far the most serious. Absolutely horrendous scene.”

We’re concealing the person’s identity at their request.

The crash happened near the State Highway 130 Northbound service road intersection with Maha Loop Road.

The emergency services employee said numerous calls came in regarding a large commercial vehicle striking a sedan.

“The van was catching fire with numerous occupants,” they said.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a driver and four passengers had been driving east on Maha Loop Road at the same time a Peterbilt dump truck drove north.

The two crashed in the intersection.

“There were three persons undergoing CPR at the same time,” the employee said.

DPS said one person in the passenger vehicle was flown to a hospital and the other four died on scene.

It is unclear the condition of the driver of the dump truck.

Previous crashes

EMS reported a deadly crash on the southbound service road in late October.

When taking a wider look, Texas Department of Transportation data showed 438 crashes in all of SH 130 in the last five years.

The emergency services employee thinks more traffic enforcement in the area could help.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office told KXAN patrol deputies are assigned to SH 130 every shift.

It tracks “hot spots,” which are areas where traffic accidents are either increasing or are common.

They weren’t able to tell us if SH 130 was one of those areas.

Regarding Sunday’s crash, DPS said the investigation is ongoing and there’s no word yet on the cause.