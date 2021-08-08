1 person dead after water rescue in Hudson Bend area of Travis County

ATCEMS Austin-Travis County EMS_106893

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS crews responded to the scene of a water rescue involving three people in the Hudson Bend area of Travis County on Sunday afternoon.

One adult has died while the search for a second swimmer in the water has turned into a recovery, according to ATCEMS. A third person was evaluated for non-life threatening complaints.

ATCEMS says callers initially reported a person struggling in the water at the 5700 block of Longhorn Landing, who was later reported to “appear lifeless.”

STAR Flight and Lake Travis Fire Rescue are also involved in the search, ATCEMS says.

KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.

