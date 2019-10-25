Elisabet Ney Museum to host ‘Polkapocalypse: Through These Doors’ event this weekend

From tejano music to the event’s namesake Polka, you can experience a variety of rich cultures on Sunday at the “Polkapocalypse: Through These Doors” event at the Elisabet Ney Museum.

“Polkapocalypse” will have a costume contest, dancing, food trucks, custom T-shirt printing, and a participatory art installation to commemorate the centennial of the 19th Amendment.

The event is put on in part by the museum and the Partners in Preservation: Main Streets campaign, in which 20 historic sites will compete for a share of $2 million in grants for the sites.

Public votes can be made at VoteYourMainStreet.org.

In addition, the community that receives the most in-person votes will receive a special $50,000 grant.

Partners in Preservation is a community-based partnership where American Express and the National Trust for Historic Preservation award preservation grants to historic places all over the country. They aim to increase the public’s awareness of the efforts of historic preservation and to preserve America’s historic and cultural places.

This year, the Partners in Preservation’s program has a special emphasis on historic buildings and sites that celebrate the contributions of women in Main Street communities. Elisabet Ney was a German artist that moved to Austin in 1882 and has been credited as a Civil Rights, arts and education advocate.

“Polkapocalypse” takes place on Sunday, Oct. 27 from noon to 5 p.m. at 304 E. 44th St.