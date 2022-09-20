ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety said the three people who died in Saturday’s shooting in Elgin are Rito Paul Morales, Kristin Morales and Randi Mitchell.

According to preliminary call logs obtained by KXAN, Morales was a retired state trooper. The call logs also identified him as the suspect who was ultimately shot and killed by a Travis County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Morales’ records with the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) state he worked as a DPS trooper for nearly 17 years, retiring in March 2021.

Travis County Court records indicate Morales filed for divorce from Kristin Morales on Sept. 12, citing a “conflict of personalities.”

Morales did not have any children nor had there ever been a protective order filed against him or his wife, court records show.

DPS and the Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

KXAN spoke with two ex-wives of Morales. We will update this story Tuesday.