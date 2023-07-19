Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN Live’s top headlines for July 19, 2023

ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — On Tuesday, the Elgin Police Department said three people were arrested following a shooting that occurred in Elgin back in June, according to an EPD news release.

At approximately 5:45 p.m., June 20, EPD responded to a disturbance call in the 600 block of Alley A, police said. Officers arrived on the scene and found two men with gunshot wounds, according to EPD.

Police identified the first person as Damien Hernandez, 20, who was arrested on June 25, the release said. The second person was identified as Raderrick Harvey, 19, who was arrested on June 30. The last person was identified as Homer Sutton, 17, and was arrested on July 10 by the U.S. Marshal’s Office, EPD said.

From left to right: Damien Hernandez, 20, Raderrick Harvey, 19, and Homer Sutton, 17 Images provided by the Elgin Police Department

According to police, the three suspects were charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Hernandez, Harvey and Sutton all remained in the Bastrop County Jail, police said.

Anyone with any additional information regarding the investigation can contact Detective Marco Solorio at (512) 285-5757 or marco.solorio@elgintexas.gov.