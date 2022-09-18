ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal shooting in Elgin where the deceased suspect is a retired state trooper and former firearms instructor, according to preliminary call logs obtained by KXAN. A Travis County Sheriff’s deputy shot the suspect who died from his injuries.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon on Bexar Forest Cove in Elgin. Preliminary call logs from witnesses reported seeing a suspect on scene with a gas mask and body armor while actively shooting.

Elgin Police and the Travis County Sheriff’s Office responded on scene. The two agencies were in contact with the Texas Department of Public Safety, according to preliminary call logs.

The preliminary call logs identified the suspect as Rito Morales. Travis County Appraisal District records show Morales owned the home on Bexar Forest Cove. Morales was identified in the preliminary call logs as a retired state trooper and former firearms instructor who was allegedly going through a divorce.

According to the preliminary logs, officers reported hearing Morales say “everyone inside [the house] is dead.”

Reports from the preliminary logs also said the suspect was pointing a gun to his head and that the suspect “would like to commit suicide by cop.”

A Travis County Sheriff’s deputy shot the suspect and responding officers called in emergency medical services to assist on scene, per the preliminary logs. After shots were fired, a body was visible in the doorway, according to the preliminary call logs.

Responding officers also requested crime scene tape be brought to the scene as “civilians [were] walking around,” according to the preliminary logs.

According to TCSO, the Sheriff’s Office requested DPS and Texas Rangers investigate the shooting due to a Travis County deputy being involved. It’s unclear at this time how many victims were involved in the shooting.