ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — A man turned himself in after a couple of shootings over the weekend led to someone’s death, the Elgin Police Department said.

Police said Lonnie Lawrence Jr., 42, is charged with murder, a first-degree felony. He turned himself in Monday morning to the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office and is now being held on a $1 million bond, Elgin police said.

Elgin police previously reported a person was found dead in a crashed car at W. Brenham Street and S. Avenue C. Police said they believe the victim was initially hurt in a shooting in the 500 block of E. Alamo St. Saturday afternoon.

Then, around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police said shots were fired at a house in the 100 block of Wilderness Trail. Elgin police said they believes this second shooting was “in retaliation” for the Saturday afternoon deadly shooting.