ELGIN (KXAN) — Elgin police suspended an overnight search after investigating a shooting late Monday night.

The Elgin Police Department said in a Facebook post made at 11:26 p.m. that officers worked a crime scene in the 800 block of South Martin Luther King Boulevard, which is close to the intersection of US 290 and State Highway 95.

EPD updated the post at 11:57 p.m. saying officers were searching for a suspect and described the suspect.

In another update about an hour later, at 1:02 a.m., EPD said it had suspended the search for the suspect.

The department also confirmed in the update that the investigation was related to a shooting and said it was believed to be an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public.

Police did not say if anyone was injured.