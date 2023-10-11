ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) – The Elgin Police Department said it has charged a juvenile with making terroristic threats against the Elgin Intermediate School on Tuesday.

Elgin Police and Elgin Independent School District staff were informed Tuesday of someone posting on social media, implying that violent acts would occur on the Elgin Intermediate School campus, according to an EPD release.

Elgin police determined Wednesday morning that one juvenile, who was on campus, was responsible for the social media threats and arrested the individual.

The suspect was charged with Terroristic Threat, a Class A Misdemeanor, and was transported to the Bastrop County Juvenile Probation facility, according to police.

Police said they found no weapons and believe there is no longer a threat to EISD students and staff.