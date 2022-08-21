ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) – The Elgin ISD Board of Trustees said it approved a tax rate decrease and formally adopted the budget for the next fiscal year.

According to a release from the board, the rate decrease and budget adoption were both unanimously approved.

EISD’s 2022-23 fiscal year budget included $72.2 million in total expenditures across three funds, according to the board. The fiscal year begins Sept. 1.

A release said the district was anticipating $72.45 million in total revenue in the funds, which would leave $221,783 in excess funding.

According to the district, this was the fourth consecutive year it had decreased its tax rate for residents.

“Certified values in the district, at $2.64 billion, climbed past $2.5 billion for the first time ever,” the district said.