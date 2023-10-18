ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — Elgin ISD schools now have armed security guards, after a Texas law required districts across the state to improve security.

The law, House Bill 3, mandates the presence of at least one armed security officer on every school campus during regular school hours. The exact number is left up to the districts.

The Elgin ISD Board of Trustees contracted with security firm Texas Public Safety and Investigations (TXPSI) on Sept. 18. The guards began their work in Elgin schools on Tuesday.

“We appreciate our school board’s support and work to ensure our schools are safe,” said Bridgette Cornelius, Elgin ISD’s executive director of safety and risk management, in a press release.

That press release also states that the guards “hold non-commissioned and commissioned security licenses with Texas Department of Public Safety, and are certified in CPR, first aid, and AED (Automated External Defibrillator). Some have also previously worked as emergency medical technicians and firefighters, and all are licensed school crossing guards.”