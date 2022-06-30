ELGIN, Texas (Austin Business Journal) — Nearly 2,500 residences are set to be constructed in a new neighborhood in Elgin.

Elgin City Council on June 21 approved an amendment to a development and consent agreement for the Brickston Municipal Utility District. The city entered into the agreement with developer Texas Bridle Trails LLC in 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a lengthy delay for the start of construction.

The Brickston MUD, situated on 637.3 acres on the western side of Elgin, will feature 1,909 single-family homes, 112 duplexes and 476 multifamily units, according to council documents.

The amended agreement shows renewed momentum for the plan, although an updated timeline for when construction could start was not available. Efforts to reach Texas Bridle Trails for comment were not immediately successful.

