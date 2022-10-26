ELGIN, Texas (Austin Business Journal) — The Elgin ISD board voted unanimously late Monday to reject a Chapter 313 application from an Austin company, Solar Proponent LLC.

Company representatives said approval of the application was a key determinant in whether a solar project would get built.

Kay Rogers found out there could be a 3,000-acre solar project next door to her Bastrop County property while she was on vacation.

It was in late April, and she had received a cold phone call from somebody asking to lease her property. Thoughts raced through her head of whether or not she could continue to live on the space she has for 18 years “off the grid,” generating her own power with solar panels. She was shocked.

“I said, ‘no, hell no, I don’t want to do that,'” she said.