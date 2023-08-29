As of March 2023, the Elgin police department is currently occupying a 102-year-old building

ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — One person is dead following a crash off U.S. Hwy. 290 West in Elgin on Saturday, the Elgin Police Department said in a release.

Officials said the crash happened around 2 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of U.S. Hwy. 290 West. Police said there was a head-on collision between a pickup truck and an 18-wheel tractor-trailer in the westbound lanes of the highway.

Witnesses told police the pickup truck was traveling eastbound when it crossed over the center lane into the tractor-trailer’s path. The official cause of the crash remains under investigation, per Elgin PD.

Eric Hernandez, 23, of Bastrop County was identified as the driver of the pickup truck. He was taken to an Austin area hospital, where he died. Police said the tractor-trailer’s driver refused medical attention and is working with investigators.

This crash marked the city’s second traffic fatality this year. Police said both traffic fatalities in 2023 have happened on U.S. Hwy. 290 West.

Those with information related to the crash are asked to contact Detective Marco Solorio at 512-285-5757 or by emailing marco.solorio@elgintexas.gov.

Elgin Police said there will not be any additional updates on this crash.