ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) – The Walmart in Elgin was evacuated and temporarily closed at about 12:24 p.m. Sunday after a gas leak was reported.

The Elgin Fire Department is on the scene assessing the leak. It is considered to be an isolated incident, according to city officials.

The city of Elgin announced the gas leak on its Twitter Sunday afternoon.

The public is asked to avoid the area until further notice.