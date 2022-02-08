Elgin man accused of killing man, restraining woman against her will

LEE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — An Elgin man was arrested this week as investigators believe he shot and killed another man and restrained a woman against her will.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said just after midnight on Sunday, it got a report of a possible shooting and kidnapping in the 1000 block of Deerwood Dr. in Elgin. Deputies arrived on scene to find David Maxwell, 43, dead. He had been shot and killed inside his truck, the sheriff’s office said.

A 27-year-old woman, whose identity wasn’t released because of the ongoing investigation, had also been assaulted and unlawfully restrained, according to the sheriff’s office.

Timothy Bradshaw, 43, was arrested in connection with both incidents, the sheriff’s office said. He’s being charged with murder, unlawful restraint, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. He’s being held on a $500,000 bond.