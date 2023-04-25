Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for April 25, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Elgin ISD officials are investigating an “altercation” that happened at Elgin High School on Monday.

Its principal, Rick Reyes, said in a letter sent to parents that Elgin ISD Administration and Security is conducting a full investigation to determine the cause of the incident.

While a representative from Elgin ISD did not say what type of altercation or elaborate further in emails to KXAN, they confirmed there was no indication anyone had been stabbed.

Dear Elgin High School Families and Staff,

Dear Elgin High School Families and Staff,



In the interest of open communication, we are writing to inform you of an altercation that occurred today at Elgin High School. Elgin ISD Administration and Security are conducting a full investigation to determine the cause of the incident. Our priority is to ensure the safety of students and staff. Elgin ISD will always work to investigate all matters involving our campus or our students, and take immediate action when appropriate.

