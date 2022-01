ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — Elgin High School was evacuated Wednesday after the school received a bomb threat, according to a letter sent to parents.

An anonymous phone call prompted school leadership to contact Elgin police to investigate. The letter said the threat wasn’t “credible,” and students were allowed to return to the building.

If you have any information about the threat, you’re asked to contact the school at (512) 281-3438.