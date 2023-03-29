Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for March 29, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Students at an elementary school in Fredericksburg were placed on lockdown twice Tuesday after reports of a gunman near campus, according to Fredericksburg ISD.

The district said the first lockdown was initiated after a student at the school reported seeing a man with a rifle in his backyard near the campus.

After the 11:50 a.m. report, the elementary school campus was immediately placed on attendance lockdown, and the Fredericksburg Police Department responded to investigate. District leadership later made the decision to place all campuses on attendance lockdown.

“An attendance lockdown means that students and staff remain in their classrooms, and learning activities continue,” the district said.

At approximately 1:20 p.m., law enforcement said no threats were found and the attendance lockdown could be lifted; however, while lifting the attendance lockdown, law enforcement was again notified of a man with a weapon near the Fredericksburg United Methodist Church.

Another immediate lockdown was initiated at the elementary school, and the district required all other campuses to return to an attendance lockdown.

According to the district, after investigating the situation, law enforcement said a community member walked into the Methodist Church and provided false information based on hearsay.

All campuses then returned to a regular schedule at approximately 1:35 p.m., according to the district.

“We are proud of our elementary school staff and students for their response to the situation. Along with the staff and students at the elementary school, each campus administrator took every precaution necessary to keep their respective campuses safe,” the district said. “Additionally, we want to express our gratitude to all emergency personnel for their excellent work securing the campuses and investigating the situation.”