CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — An elderly man is missing from his home in Cedar Park.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Tom Davis, 72, who was last seen at his home off Cardinal Lane at about 11 p.m. on Saturday.

CPPD said he suffers from Alzheimer’s and may be confused or disoriented.

He is described as having gray hair and green eyes, and is wearing either sweatpants or blue jeans.

Anyone who sees Tom or has any information about his whereabouts should call 9-1-1 immediately.