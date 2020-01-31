Elderly man who was hit by a vehicle in south Austin Saturday has died

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The elderly man who was hit by a vehicle in southeast Austin on Saturday, Jan. 18 has died, Austin Police Department says.

BACKGROUND: Man hit by vehicle in southeast Austin

According to APD, Juan Palacios, 55, was crossing the street in the 4700 block of Burleson Road when he was hit by a Ford pickup. Officers responded to the scene at 10:47 p.m. and say the driver stayed at the scene.

Palacios was reportedly crossing the street in a dark area and while not at a crosswalk, APD says. Officers say the driver didn’t see the victim and hit him while driving at around 45 miles per hour.

Palacios was taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries and he died on Jan. 26.

No charges against the driver are expected to be filed.

This is the eighth fatal traffic crash of 2020, resulting in eight fatalities so far this year. At this time in 2019, there were three traffic fatalities.