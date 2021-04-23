Elderly man dies after head-on crash near Loop 360 in early April

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department identified an elderly man who died after a head-on collision near Loop 360 earlier this month as Arlen Jameson, 80.

Police said the crash happened the afternoon of April 14 in the 1300 block of Lost Creek Boulevard.

Police said the white, 2018 Tesla he was driving and a gray, 2016 Acura collided with each other head-on. Jameson was taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center where he died the next day at 1:25 a.m.

This is still an open investigation. Anyone with information can call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-4424.