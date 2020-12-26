El Arroyo giving away 1,250 free family meals on Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Beginning at noon on Saturday, Dec. 26, local favorite El Arroyo — known for its always meme-able sign — will spread some much-needed holiday cheer to those who need it.

The restaurant announced via Facebook and Instagram that it’ll give out 1,250 free family meals for pickup at its location at 1624 W. Fifth Street.

In its announcement, the company said:

“Today, we try to spread smiles in a different way than usual. Lots of people are in need and were counting on federal unemployment and relief money, including service industry, entertainment industry and all kinds of people with personal needs that have prevented them from earning an income during the pandemic. Since the government didn’t act we are hoping to provide some help for those in need.” El Arroyo

El Arroyo says its goal is to feed 5,000 people.

(KXAN/Todd Bynum)

(KXAN/Todd Bynum)

Additionally, El Arroyo directs anyone looking to help out the service industry in the Lone Star State to donate to the Texas Restaurant Relief Fund by texting TRRF to 31996.