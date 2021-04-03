Easter Sunday church services to resume in person this year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Easter Sunday is the first major holiday to happen since COVID-19 vaccines became available widespread. It’s also the first time celebrations are looking closer to normal.

This time last year, most churches were forced to go virtual. Katrina Darby says not this year.

“I’m looking forward to having that community, relationships with other people and reconnecting again,” said Katrina Darby.

Darby spent her Saturday before Easter Sunday at Mozart’s Coffee Roasters.

“I’ve notice there’s been more people feeling comfortable being out,” said Darby.

The flowers were in full bloom at Mozart’s Saturday, and so were the people. Mozart’s owner says she’s starting to see people young and old trickle in.

“I think we’ve seen a little bit of everybody. Tours are starting to come back into Austin as well, which we have not seen at all during COVID.” said Anastasia Leonard. “The spring weather has really been bringing everyone out to celebrate the Easter season.”

Last year, Mozart’s business was down by 95%. With the tables full Saturday, the difference is stark.

COVID-19 robbed many people of their favorite holidays and celebrations. Azuzena Perez and her friend spent their Saturday at Mozart’s celebrating their past birthdays.

“We’re so excited to just be outside,” said Perez.

With zero capacity restrictions, churches are also expecting to see their biggest influx of people on Sunday. Most of them aren’t fully back to normal yet with masks still being required.

“We’re still spaced out, it’s kinda uncomfortable but the masks are okay,” said Perez. “I prefer to see people wearing the mask actually.”