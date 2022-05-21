AUSTIN (KXAN) — A crash in eastern Travis County left one person dead and four injured early Saturday morning.

The crash happened on Dee Gabriel Collins Road near Mckinney Falls Parkway around 12:30 a.m. Two vehicles crashed head-on, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

One adult was declared dead on the scene. Four other people, including one child, were taken to the hospital. Two adults and a child had potentially life-threatening injuries, and STAR Flight took one adult to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

KXAN does not know the status of the four people taken to the hospital or the cause of the crash.

The road has reopened following the crash.