AUSTIN (KXAN) — A vehicle water rescue around midnight on Saturday switched from a rescue to a recovery after nothing was found in the water during an Austin Fire Department search.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, rescue swimmers searched after reports of a vehicle submersion in the 79 block of North Pleasant Valley Road in east Austin. Nothing was located, however.

AFD and ATCEMS were aided by STARFlight in the search, which was switched to a recovery after more than 30 minutes.