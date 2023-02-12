EANES ISD, Texas — Eanes school district voters will decide on a $131 million bond program this upcoming May election.

Proposed bond projects include safety and security upgrades, maintenance and refurbishment projects and new technology devices for students and staff.

Eanes ISD said the bond program will not impact the debt service tax rate.

The bond will include three propositions:

Proposition A: $117.773 million for safety and security upgrades, repairs and refurbishments at all Eanes ISD campuses. Other projects include energy-efficiency projects, network replacements, a new learning management system, library modernization, roof and HVAC repairs, parking lot pavement and fine arts equipment replacements.

$117.773 million for safety and security upgrades, repairs and refurbishments at all Eanes ISD campuses. Other projects include energy-efficiency projects, network replacements, a new learning management system, library modernization, roof and HVAC repairs, parking lot pavement and fine arts equipment replacements. Proposition B: $2.411 million for Chaparral Stadium projects including safety upgrades, pole lighting replacements, a new video board and track surface replacement.

$2.411 million for Chaparral Stadium projects including safety upgrades, pole lighting replacements, a new video board and track surface replacement. Proposition C: $11.245 million for digital device and computer equipment replacements for students and staff.

This is the district’s first bond election since 2019 as EISD follows a typical four-year bond cycle, a release said. Voters approved an $80 million bond package in 2019 that funded safety and security updates, student programs, energy efficiency, facilities improvements and new facilities.

In 2015, Eanes ISD voters approved a $52.5 million bond that included technology projects and repurposing buildings. But voters struck down an $89.5 million bond the previous year.

Election Day is May 6. Early voting will start April 24 and run through May 2.