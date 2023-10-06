AUSTIN (KXAN) — During Tuesday evening’s special meeting, the Eanes Independent School District board of trustees voted to approve a proposal to add Tesla vehicles to its district police car fleet.

The district said it would buy nine Model Y cars, which was a part of a proposal brought forward by Tesla.

“The basic Tesla Model Y has been successfully utilized as a police vehicle in over 50 agencies throughout the U.S. The vehicle will require very little maintenance and no fuel and will serve its intended purpose for each campus officer based on the attached rationale,” the district said.

According to the agenda, Eanes ISD said an evaluation matrix determined Tesla’s proposal was the “best value for Eanes ISD, considering affordability, availability, and sustainability.”

The district said it clarified with the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) about the equipment requirements for commissioned officers as well as other standards the agency sets for confirming a new police department.

Eanes ISD said TCOLE agreed the equipment proposed in the budget for the district’s police department was reasonable and appropriate.

According to the district, patrol vehicles and associated equipment for a police department commissioned by TCOLE were included as minimum standards in the Texas Code.

The Tesla vehicles are expected to be available to Eanes ISD police officers within 60 days of purchase.