AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Eanes ISD board decided to put its proposal on hold that would have added Tesla vehicles to its district police car fleet.

The district said it would meet with the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) next week to review state law.

Eanes ISD said it was considering buying nine Model Y cars for its 11 officers, but the district said it wanted to go over a new law with TCOLE that states not every officer needs a patrol car.

The school board said vehicles would cost more than $444,000, but a potential federal rebate could bring the cost down to nearly $377,000.

Eanes ISD said 50 law enforcement agencies nationwide are using Tesla vehicles because of the return investment, including no fuel and very little maintenance.