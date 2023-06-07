AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Eanes ISD Board of Trustees approved a policy Tuesday that would form a school district police department.

According to the district, the policy authorizes armed peace officers on each of its campuses, including elementary schools.

“The new Eanes ISD security force will work closely with district and school officials, local law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders to create safe surroundings for all students, staff and community,” the district said.

Eanes ISD said the policy would have specific training, protocols and procedures in accordance with state law enforcement code and Texas Education Agency requirements.

“This policy places a strong emphasis on training related to student mental health, restorative justice and accommodations for students with special needs,” the district said.

According to a release from the district, the newly formed police department would assume a broad range of responsibilities, including:

Emergency response to incidents on campus

Enforcement of district policies and regulations pertaining to safety and disruption

Collaboration with school officials and local law enforcement agencies to coordinate security efforts

Providing safety education and training to students, faculty and staff

Development of positive relationships with students and the community to foster trust and open communication

The school district said it currently employs two school resource officers from the Travis County Sheriff’s Office and six security staff members.

Eanes ISD said the cost for the new police department, comprising 15 employees, was estimated at $1.6 million.

The district said it intends to have a fully commissioned police force in place by early 2024.