Corey Powell, 47, faces charges related to a Fayette County drug bust (Mugshot: Fayette County Sheriff’s Office)

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office recovered drugs and cash from the Carter Motel after executing a search warrant on one of the rooms.

The search warrant found 82 grams of ecstasy — which according to FCSO is approximately 400 pills — 1,616 grams of products containing THC, 4.75 pounds of marijuana, 4.3 grams of cocaine, a half-full bottle of promethazine with codeine, scales, packaging for the narcotics, and $6,065. FCSO told KXAN this is a “larger amount” for a drug bust.

FCSO confirmed the candy packages — some with branding for Trolli gummies, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and Rice Krispie Treats — pictured in a photo it shared of the bust contain THC edibles, which were made legally but are illegal in Texas. The sheriff’s office said a suspect bought them elsewhere and tried to resell them in Texas.

Corey Powell, 47, was arrested and charged with:

Three counts of Manufacturing Deliver Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 >4G<200G

Manufacturing Deliver Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 >1G<4G

Manufacturing Deliver Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2 >400G

Possession of Marijuana >4oz<5lbs

No attorney information was available for Powell, but KXAN will update this story if that changes and the attorney provides a statement.