Drought restrictions lifted in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS (KXAN) — Drought restrictions ended in San Marcos on Sunday as the city returns to its year-round water conservation rules.

Year-round rules allow use of sprinklers any day before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m. Hand watering and the use of soaker hoses or drip irrigation is allowed on any day at any time. At-home car washing is also permitted at any time, but must be done using a bucket or hand-held hose with an automatic shut-off device, according to the city.

The city reports year-round conservation rules are in place when the 10-day average Edwards Aquifer index well level rises above 660 feet above mean sea level. On Sept. 29, the 10-day average aquifer level was at 663.7 feet.

Levels and drought rules can be found on the City of San Marcos website.

