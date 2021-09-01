Driver killed after vehicle hit concrete pillar in east Austin still unidentified

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man estimated to be about 25 years old who was killed in a crash in east Austin is still unidentified.

Austin Police Department reports the crash happened around 12:11 a.m. Aug. 30 at the corner of Giles and East Braker Lanes. The preliminary investigation shows a green Chevrolet vehicle was going northbound on Giles before veering off the roadway and colliding with a concrete pillar.

While the driver was taken to a local hospital, he was later pronounced dead at 1:02 a.m.

If you have any information about this crash, you’re asked to call APD at (512) 974-8111.

This is Austin’s 76th fatal traffic crash of 2021, resulting in 82 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2020, there were 59 fatal crashes resulting in 64 fatalities.