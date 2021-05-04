Driver dies after crashing into concrete pillar in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department identified the driver who died after hitting a concrete pillar in north Austin early Saturday morning as William Hernandez, 24.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. in the 500 block of Anderson Lane Frontage Road westbound.

The crash investigation found a black 2012 Dodge Ram collided with a concrete pillar. Austin-Travis County EMS tried to save Hernandez, who was in the car alone, but he was pronounced dead on scene.

This is still an open investigation. Anyone with information can call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-6873.

