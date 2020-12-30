Driver dead, 3 others hurt in overnight crash in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — One person is dead, and three others are hurt after a crash Tuesday night near South Business 35 and McQueeney Road in New Braunfels.

Police said officers and fire department crews responded to the single-vehicle rollover crash at about 11:45 p.m. When officers got there, they found a Ford Explorer had lost control and rolled over, hurting four adults inside including the driver, who was ejected.

The driver, identified as 47-year old Carlye James Donaldson of San Antonio, was in the process of being taken to a nearby hospital when he died, police said. His next of kin has been notified, and an autopsy will be done.

Two back seat passengers, a 36-year-old woman from Cibolo and a 41-year-old man from San Antonio, received minor injuries and were taken to local hospitals as a precaution, police said.

The front seat passenger, a 47-year-old woman from Lubbock, received serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to Seton Hays Hospital, police said.

Through an investigation, police said the New Braunfels Police Traffic Unit determined that speed, alcohol and drugs may have been contributing factors in the crash.