Driver arrested after reports of road rage incident in Round Rock

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Reymundo Ferrel-Castaneda. (Photo: Williamson County Jail Records)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Police arrested a man accused of pulling a gun on other drivers and reportedly firing it in a road rage incident Sunday afternoon.

According to Georgetown Police, no injuries were reported but officers did take Reymundo Ferrel-Castaneda, a 38-year-old from San Antonio, into custody for revocation of parole and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Police presence near Rudy's in Round Rock
Police presence near Rudy’s in Round Rock Sunday, July 25, 2021. (KXAN/Meagan Stokes)

The Georgetown Police Department received multiple 911 calls for the incident that began on southbound Interstate 35 around 12:30 p.m. According to a release, Ferrel-Castaneda was driving a beige 2005 Chrysler 300, who Round Rock Police officers stopped at the Rudy’s BBQ near Old Settler’s Boulevard and I-35.

Ferrel-Castaneda could be facing additional charges upon review by the District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss