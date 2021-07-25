Driver arrested after reports of road rage incident in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Police arrested a man accused of pulling a gun on other drivers and reportedly firing it in a road rage incident Sunday afternoon.
According to Georgetown Police, no injuries were reported but officers did take Reymundo Ferrel-Castaneda, a 38-year-old from San Antonio, into custody for revocation of parole and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
The Georgetown Police Department received multiple 911 calls for the incident that began on southbound Interstate 35 around 12:30 p.m. According to a release, Ferrel-Castaneda was driving a beige 2005 Chrysler 300, who Round Rock Police officers stopped at the Rudy’s BBQ near Old Settler’s Boulevard and I-35.
Ferrel-Castaneda could be facing additional charges upon review by the District Attorney’s Office.