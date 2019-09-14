Driver accused causing deadly crash during race in Cedar park found guilty

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man on trial, who has been accused of racing and causing a deadly crash in Cedar Park last year, has been found guilty, according to the Williamson County District Attorney.

The suspect, Hayden Michael Hammer, was facing two felony counts of racing on a highway causing death and one felony count of racing on a highway causing serious bodily injury.

Hammer was accused of racing another truck near the intersection of Old U.S. 183 and Whitestone Boulevard on the afternoon of Jan. 10, 2018.

In a statement from the Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick, Hammer was found guilty on all three cases late Friday evening.

Punishment hearings for Hammer will begin on Monday.