Dripping Springs PTA Council hosts meeting to educate parents on common legal issues in schools

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — Dripping Spring ISD’s PTA Council hosted a virtual meeting for parents, educating them on maneuvering through common legal issues in public schools.

The second meeting in a series called “Tiger Talks” was Tuesday at 6 p.m.

From students skipping school for a parent-led protest to lawsuits over mask rules, these issues have partly fueled the latest conversation titled, “Common Legal Issues in Public Schools.”

“They were pushing the boundaries of what a school system or board, or even a government should be able to do,” Rich Walker, a Dripping Springs ISD parent said.

Walker organized a district-wide mask sit-out back in May because he disagreed with some early decisions made by the district regarding COVID-protocols. He thinks having discussion about, learning more about legal rights is important.

Though Walker gave credit to the PTA Council for setting it up, he wasn’t sure what to expect.

“I’m also skeptical,” Walker said. “I hope that it’s not slanted or tilted in a specific way.”

Amanda Miyamoto, president of the Dripping Springs Council PTA, said feedback from parents gave them the idea to connect their community with resources to answer some common questions.

“About halfway through COVID, we kind of noticed there were a lot of questions about what were the rights of parents. Common legal questions that were coming up with both special education and, also, health matters,” Miyamoto said.



According to Miyamoto, Texas attorneys lead and moderated the virtual talk, touching on hierarchy of schools, federal privacy rules, family issues, student rights, bullying and the complaint process.





“Just kind of want people to understand, what has happened in the legislature, what has always kind of been the purview of a local school district,” Miyamoto said.

Miyamoto said the council’s goal is to educate so that parents can better advocates for their kids.

Walker hopes the information is useful.

“Parents make assumptions, I make a lot of assumptions about what I think should happen in a school system, and we don’t necessarily know the truth or the facts,” Walker said.

Miyamoto said the council will post the virtual meeting on its social media pages for parents who couldn’t attend the discussion. About 30 parents registered for the talk, according to Miyamoto.

