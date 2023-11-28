AUSTIN (KXAN) – More than 20 national, state and local law enforcement agencies will be recruiting at a career fair at a central Austin hotel on Friday, the Department of Public Safety said Monday.

According to DPS, the 2023 Public Safety Diversity Career Fair will happen at the Hill Country Ballroom at the Holiday Inn at 6000 Middle Fiskville Rd. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday.

DPS, the Texas Veterans Commission and Workforce Solutions Capital Area are co-hosting the fair.

According to the fair’s Eventbrite page, representatives from the following agencies will be at the event:

Central Intelligence Agency

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Austin Police Department

Austin Fire Department

Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms

Drug Enforcement Agency

Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Travis County Sheriff’s Office

U.S. Secret Service

Federal Air Marshals

Virginia State Police

Philadelphia Police Department

Houston Police Department

Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Round Rock Police Department

Environmental Protection Agency

Texas Parks and Wildlife

Baltimore Police Department

Border Patrol

The event is free and open to anyone in Texas interested in a law enforcement career, DPS said.