AUSTIN (KXAN) – More than 20 national, state and local law enforcement agencies will be recruiting at a career fair at a central Austin hotel on Friday, the Department of Public Safety said Monday.
According to DPS, the 2023 Public Safety Diversity Career Fair will happen at the Hill Country Ballroom at the Holiday Inn at 6000 Middle Fiskville Rd. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday.
DPS, the Texas Veterans Commission and Workforce Solutions Capital Area are co-hosting the fair.
According to the fair’s Eventbrite page, representatives from the following agencies will be at the event:
- Central Intelligence Agency
- Federal Bureau of Investigation
- Austin Police Department
- Austin Fire Department
- Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms
- Drug Enforcement Agency
- Immigration and Customs Enforcement
- Travis County Sheriff’s Office
- U.S. Secret Service
- Federal Air Marshals
- Virginia State Police
- Philadelphia Police Department
- Houston Police Department
- Texas Department of Criminal Justice
- Round Rock Police Department
- Environmental Protection Agency
- Texas Parks and Wildlife
- Baltimore Police Department
- Border Patrol
The event is free and open to anyone in Texas interested in a law enforcement career, DPS said.