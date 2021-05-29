DPS searching for suspect linked to fatal hit and run of 20-year-old Pflugerville woman

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help providing information on a fatal hit and run early Friday morning in Pflugerville.

DPS says an unidentified driver hit a pedestrian around 3:20 a.m. Friday near the 14300 block of Dessau Road. Alyssa Gonzalez, a 20-year-old from Pflugerville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The person was driving northbound in the outside lane. After the crash, the driver left the scene, failing to render aid for Gonzalez, DPS says.

Anyone with information on the crash should contact the Texas Department of Public Safety at (512) 997-4106.