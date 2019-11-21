DPS identifies victim killed in deadly San Marcos plane crash

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the name of the person killed in a deadly small passenger plane crash in San Marcos Wednesday morning.

According to DPS, 48-year-old Robb Stewart Van Eman from West Lake Hills took off from the San Marcos Regional Airport around 5:54 a.m.

The aircraft was found at 8:03 a.m. on the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) Center property near Maxwell Texas. Eman was the only passenger on the plane.

The National Transportation Safety Board has now taken over the investigation of the crash.