Dozens gather to support Leander ‘unaccompanied vet at his funeral

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Dozens gathered in Cedar Park Thursday morning in support of a late Leander veteran with no known family members.

Mark Lyle Walker died earlier this summer on Aug. 25 at 58-years-old. In his obituary posted in the Beck Funeral Home in Cedar Park, he was listed as an “unaccompanied veteran” and a submariner who served in the U.S. Navy.

On Tuesday, Sep. 17, the Williamson County Commissioners Court agreed unanimously to help pay for Walker’s funeral. The same day County Judge Bill Gravell made an open invitation for the public to attend the funeral.

Funeral for “unaccompanied veteran” Mark Lyle Walker (KXAN Photo)

After the funeral service in Cedar Park, Walker is to be buried with honors at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.