Don’t throw it out: Recycle your Christmas tree with the City of Austin, Texas Disposal Systems

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Need to get rid of your Christmas tree? You have some options.

Both the City of Austin and Texas Disposal Systems will recycle your tree. This is for real trees only, artificial trees won’t be accepted.

For city curbside service customers, just leave your tree on the curb by 6:30 a.m. on your composting collection day. Any tree over six feet tall should be cut in half, and don’t put the tree in the plastic bag, the city said. Make sure all the ornaments and other decorations, like flocking, are out of the tree.

All other people in Austin can take their trees to Zilker Park and drop them off at the designated site from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on these dates:

Jan. 2

Jan. 8

Jan. 9

The tress will be turned into mulch that you can get for free beginning at 9 a.m. Jan. 12.

Texas Disposal Systems has several sites around Travis and Williamson counties to recycle trees. TDS also asks people to make sure artificial flocking and other decorations are out of your tree, or else you’ll be charged $45. TDS also accepts holly, pumpkins and other “living” decorations.

The sites are open Dec. 27-Jan. 31 except New Year’s Day and Sundays. There are also limited hours on Dec. 31 at some sites. The sites are:

TDS Landfill Creedmoor , 3016 FM 1327. Hours: Mon-Sat., 7 a.m.-sunset. 512-421-1362

, 3016 FM 1327. Hours: Mon-Sat., 7 a.m.-sunset. 512-421-1362 TDS and Garden-Ville Bee Cave , 4001 RR 620 S. Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.,-5 p.m., Sat., 8 a.m.-3 p.m.. 512-263-5265

, 4001 RR 620 S. Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.,-5 p.m., Sat., 8 a.m.-3 p.m.. 512-263-5265 TDS and Garden-Ville Georgetown, 250 W.L. Walden Drive. Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat., 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

These trees will also be made into mulch and can be bought at Garden-Ville stores.