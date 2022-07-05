The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation into Lucki Dogs Resort in Spicewood.

SPICEWOOD, Texas (KXAN) — The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the Lucki Dogs Pet Resort in Spicewood after a pet recovery service found the remains of a dog buried on the property.

According to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office Captain of Support Services Mike Sorenson, greater-Austin non-profit Trapping, Rescue, and Pet Recovery Service (TRAPRS) told investigators on July 1 that group members found a dog buried on the property of Lucki Dogs Resort.

Investigators say the dog is a golden retriever named Indy went missing while staying Lucki Dog. Indy’s owners identified the dog through a collar and microchip.

The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office animal control unit is now looking into how Indy died.

On Monday, we went to the pet resort and spoke with an employee. She said she did not wish to make a comment at this time. We called Lucki Dogs Tuesday afternoon, but no one answered.

The investigation is still in its early stages. The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information on this case or anyone who has had issues with Lucki Dogs in the past to email Officer Jason Jewett at jjewett@burnetsheriffs.com.