Does FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine make way for more vaccine mandates?

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a community vaccination event in a predominately Latino neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, August 11, 2021. – All teachers in California will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or submit to weekly virus tests, Governor Gavin Newsom announced on August 11, as authorities grapple with exploding infection rates. The number of people testing positive for the disease has surged in recent weeks, with the highly infectious Delta variant blamed for the bulk of new cases. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Now that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has received FDA approval for people ages 16 and older, local government entities may have legal standing to mandate that all employees be vaccinated against the virus.

Last month, Austin Mayor Steve Adler asked City Manager Spencer Cronk to require all city employees to be vaccinated, however the city did not mandate vaccines for employees because of Governor Abbott’s current executive order.

The order states, “No governmental entity can compel any individual to receive a COVID-19 vaccine administered under an emergency use authorization.”

However, now that the Pfizer vaccine is FDA approved and no longer being administered under emergency use authorization, some legal experts believe local governments may move forward with vaccine mandates.

“I used to work as a city attorney for the city of Austin, and I had to be vaccinated to go work at City Hall,” said civil rights lawyer Mike Siegel. “To me, that same kind of common sense requirement would apply to COVID-19. If we have a fully approved vaccine, school districts and employers should be able to require vaccination as a condition of employment.”

KXAN has reached out to Gov. Abbott’s office asking whether he has the authority to ban governmental vaccine mandates for a shot that’s FDA approved and whether he plans on issuing a new executive order doing so.

“The governor may do something like that for political reasons, but he shouldn’t, and I think it would be illegal,” Siegel said.

KXAN reached out to Mayor Adler’s office asking if the city would now move forward with mandating that its employees receive the Pfizer vaccine.

In a statement, Mayor Adler said, ““There is overwhelming evidence showing that getting vaccinated and wearing masks will prevent the spread of Covid. We continue to evaluate all available options and resources to keep our employees safe.”

