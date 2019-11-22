District police arrest suspect after threat made against Bastrop High School

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — A letter was sent to parents of students at Bastrop High School about a threat made against the school that was posted on social media Thursday.

In the letter to parents, Bastrop High School Principal John Gosselink wrote that school administrators and district law enforcement responded immediately once they were made aware of the threat.

Gosselink wrote that the suspect who posted the threat was identified and arrested.

Bastrop ISD has not released the name of the person who made the post.